GH¢160 million disbursed to pay School Feeding caterers

General News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Government has disbursed an amount of GH¢160 million to pay caterers under the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) for the 1st term of the 2020/2021 academic year.



The amount would cover caterers in 14 regions. Caterers in Western and Western North regions would be paid later this week.



According to a statement signed by Siiba Alfa, Head of Public Relations at the Ghana School Feeding Programme, the disbursement of funds commenced on Friday 20th August, 2021 and will cover a period of 62 cooking days for the 1st term.



The Head of Public Relations further assured caterers that all outstanding arrears would be settled per the programme’s contractual obligation with them.



He continued that the GSFP has received assurance from the Controller and Accountant General for the release of an additional GH¢53 million to pay the remaining two regions.



While expressing gratitude to caterers for the services rendered over the period, Mr. Siiba Alfa advised caterers who have any payment related issues to contact their Regional Coordinators for resolution.



The GSFP is government’s intervention of preparing nutritious meals for pupils on a daily basis in selected public basic schools across the country.



