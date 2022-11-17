GH¢14.88 minimum wage, 15 COLA great – NPP communications director

Politics of Thursday, 17 November 2022

The Director of Communications for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has commended the government for increasing the salaries of Ghanaians working.



In a tweet shared on Thursday, November 17, Ahiagbah described the GH¢14.88 minimum wage and 15 percent increase in the cost of living allowance (COLA) as great.



He also called for support for the government to enable it to implement more policies to improve the livelihood of Ghanaians.



“This government has agreed to a 10% increase in the minimum wage plus a 15% Cost of living adjustment over the 2022 minimum wage. This is great, but let's support the government to do more for Ghanaians,” the tweet read.



The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, November 16, announced that the minimum wage for workers in Ghana will be GH¢14.88 starting from January 2023.



He intimated that the increase will be welcome news for Ghanaians given the current economic conditions in the country.



“The committee concluded on the need to increase the national daily minimum wage by 10 per cent over the 2022 national daily minimum wage which translates into new national daily minimum wage of GH¢14.88 pesewas and a cost of living allowance of 15 per cent over the 2023 national daily minimum wage.



“The effective date for the implementation of the 2023 national daily minimum wage shall be 1st January 2023,” he said.



The minister added that establishments, institutions and organizations that do not adhere to the new minimum wage will be duly sanctioned.



