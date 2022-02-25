GH¢120k given to Adwoa Safo was a birthday gift – Abronye DC claims

Politics of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe known as Abronye DC, has said that the GH¢120,000 allegedly given to the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo by the Chief of Staff, was a birthday gift.



According to him, the money paid into the account of the MP is not from the coffers of the government rather, the Chief of Staff’s personal money.



The Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong on Tuesday told Asaase Radio he was given the said amount by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare to deposit into the Fidelity Bank account of the Dome-Kwabenya MP, to return to the country for parliamentary duties which would benefit the government to pass the proposed e-levy.



Abronye DC, however, reacting to the comment made by the Assin Central MP on the Anopa Bofoↄ Morning Show on Angel FM clarified that the said money was the Chief of Staff’s own money given to Adwoa Safo as a “birthday gift.”



“That GH¢120,000 was not meant for her to return to Ghana, because she [Adwoa Safo] called the Chief of Staff that she is celebrating her birthday and she hasn’t received any gift from her yet. So, it is a gift from the Chief of Staff’s personnel resources,” he told host Kofi Adoma Nwanwani in Twi.



He added that the money sent was in cedis, therefore, anyone who claims it was dollars is telling a lie.



Meanwhile, the Crusaders Against Corruption Ghana (CACG), in a petition has called for an investigation into the claims made by the Assin Central MP.