GH¢100 could buy 8 gallons of fuel under Mahama but two under Akufo-Addo – Akamba

Politics of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Organizer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba has lamented the economic hardship in the country saying GH¢100 fuel under former president John Dramani Mahama and his National Democratic Congress administration could buy eight gallons of fuel but same cannot be said today.



Speaking on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, April 21,2022, Mr Akamba noted that when Mr Mahama was president, a driver could fill his/her tank and still be laughing about it but now drivers fill their tanks and crying because of the money they have to cough up to pay.



“This is what the economic messiah and the head of the economic management team, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have done to Ghanaians” he noted.



He said under Nana Akufo-Addo’s presidency, GH¢100 can afford only two gallons of fuel adding that GH¢100 is less than two gallons of diesel.



Stating his personal experience, he quizzed: “I live around Cantonments area in Accra and my office is at Asylum Down and I spend GH¢100 on fuel every day and if you juxtaposed that with the minimum wage of 13.5 x 30 days, how much is that”?



He argued that people are paying more than necessary for fuel under President Akufo-Addo.



He said the President is wicked for making lives difficult for the ordinary Ghanaian while he flies in luxurious presidential jets.



“This government is just wicked and that is all I can say,” he lamented.



He explained that drivers are spending a lot of their minimum wage on fuel alone leaving school fees and other things to suffer.