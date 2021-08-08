GH¢100 Cathedral donation: I don’t mind using my child’s fees to pay - Avowed supporter says

General News of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Source: Robert Agyare, Contributor

With differing opinions being shared on the construction of a National Cathedral for the Ghanaian Christian community, several reasons are being ascribed by Ghanaians who have declared their positions on the subject.



To a man who is an avowed supporter of the government's appeal to citizens to make a monthly donation towards the construction of the edifice, he is willing to sacrifice his child’s school fees to support the construction.



Speaking to some traders at Madina in Accra on the subject, the man who identified himself as Frank Osei Tutu justified the need for a National Cathedral saying anyone who is against it is not of God.



“I will pay even if it is above my might. I don’t mind using portions of my child’s fees to pay. I donate to street beggars all the time so how can we neglect something for God almighty who is responsible for us. Anyone who is against it is not of God.



“If my child is not being sent home and I am supposed to pay GH¢1,000 for the fees, I don’t mind using GH¢100 out of that to pay for the cathedral. The remainder can be carried forward,” he explained.



Others also expressed misgivings about the prioritization of the Cathedral over what they say are much more important and pressing needs including hospitals, roads and schools.



“Hospitals should be prioritized over church building. Worshipping of God can be done everywhere but when a person is sick you can’t just send them anywhere to save their life. The construction of hospitals should rather be considered,” a trader said.



“I would rather urge the President to build hospitals. Considering the stress, one goes through in accessing healthcare, it will be better for him to prioritize the building of hospitals and schools instead of the cathedral,” another stated.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta during his recent presentation of the 2021 Mid-Year Budget Review appealed for a GH¢100 monthly donation from Ghanaians towards the construction of the National Cathedral.



With opinions already divided over the cathedral, the Minister’s call has been met with a myriad of criticisms.



