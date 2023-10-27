GH¢10 million suit: Kan-Dapaah 'fails' to serve Barker-Vormawor in court

General News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, reportedly accused Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a lead convenor of the #FixtheCountry Movement, of evading bailiffs who are to serve him regarding his defamation suit.



Kan-Dapaah on October 19, 2023, initiated a defamation suit against Oliver Barker-Vormawor in response to claims made by the #FixtheCountry convenor, alleging that the National Security Minister offered him a bribe of one million dollars ($1,000,000) to halt #FixTheCountry demonstrations against the government.



The minister reportedly indicated that he was going to apply to the High Court, requesting an order to allow substituted service in order to serve Oliver Barker-Vormawor, claiming that the former has been evading the bailiffs who are to serve him the court documents.



Barker-Vormawor denied the minister's claim of him evading the bailiffs, in a series of posts shared on X, on Thursday, October 27, 2023.



On Friday, Oliver announced on X that he was at court awaiting the bailiffs to serve him. He said that he had been waiting at the High Court the minister had indicated he would file the request for substitute service.



A few hours Barker-Vormawor shared another post, saying that he was leaving the court and he had still not been served.



“Finally leaving the Court premises. They did not show up. But it was good to meet and share laughter with friends again. I don’t take anyone’s support for granted! Have a blessed day!” he posted.



The Minister for National Security has filed a lawsuit against me. It’s his right.



My address is a matter of public record. In fact, based on information the Minister supplied the Police, they went to court to lie that I have weapons, bullets and grenades in my house. I am… — Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor (@barkervogues) October 26, 2023

