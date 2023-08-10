GH¢1.6bn for 2,215 staff; Bank of Ghana has a case to answer – Kwaku Azar

General News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

The Bank of Ghana has come under intense scrutiny over the past weeks following allegations of it writing off over GH¢40 billion it lent the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government by the minority caucus of the Parliament of Ghana.



The vice president of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons has also alleged that the central bank is paying its independent directors US$8,000 (GH¢86,000) each month.



Now, US-based Ghanaian lawyer and scholar, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, widely known as Kwaku Azar, is alleging that the Bank of Ghana (BoG) pays it 2,215 works GH¢1.6 billion.



In a Facebook post shared on August 9, 2023, the academic said that the central bank must explain how it spends so much on its staff.



“¢1.6B personnel cost on a staff of 2,215. BoG has a case to answer,” the post he shared reads.



In another post, Kwaku Azar alleged that the BoG sends GH¢131 billion to run and maintain its vehicles.



“¢131M spent on running/maintain motor vehicles. Thant can buy 130 cars at $100k each. BoG has a case to answer,” he wrote.



