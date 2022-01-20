GH¢1.2 billion road fund loan to settle contractors missing - NPP member alleges

General News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Richard Nyamah has expressed shock in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration.



To him, the level of “Chop Chop” has become extremely worrying that something needs to be done about it.



His comment comes on the back of government’s failure to pay contractors who have delivered on their mandate and finished up various contracts given to them by the government.



Richard Nyamah was speaking on Accra-based Metro TV when he expressed his disappointment at the government of his political party.



He said, “the GH¢1.2 billion when the new road fund board took office was not there. The money that was contracted, the loan they took it they didn’t disburse it”.



When asked by the show host Randy Abbey where the money had gone, Richard Nyamah said “it can’t be found”.



Randy Abbey added “then your government must be a very useless government” then Richard Nyamah continued “that’s my problem, I’ve a problem with the government, I’m getting towards there, they must be and I’ve a problem with them that is why contractors will do what they are doing,” he said.



It could be remembered that the Ministry of Roads and Highways in 2021 released GH¢2.2 billion to pay all debts owed road contractors.



In a statement released by the Ministry and signed by the sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako Attah, GH¢1 billion of the money will be used to pay for Government of Ghana contracts, while the GH¢1.2 billion will be paid into the Road Fund to settle other debts.



“The government has secured an amount of GH¢2.2 billion to defray part of arrears owed to road contractors. The Ministry of Roads and Highways wishes to state that, out of the total amount of GH¢2.2 billion, GH¢1 billion will be paid to contractors funded through the consolidated fund. The remaining GH¢ 1.2 billion will be paid to contractors funded from the Ghana Road Fund,” the statement said.



“Disbursement has already started and is expected to be completed within a month. It is worthy to note that, this is an unprecedented bulk payment to contractors in the entire history of the road sector. We take this opportunity to appeal to all our contractors to return to their projects and ensure successful completion”, portions of the statement read.



