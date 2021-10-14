GFL to drag CAGD to court over ‘no Ghana card no salary’ directive

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), the umbrella body of some workers in Ghana, has served notice that it will test the authority of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department in tying the salaries of public sector workers to the Ghana card.



“We are going to test the authority of the Controller on the use of the Ghana Card as the sole form of identity for the payment of salaries in court,” General Secretary Abraham Koomson said on Thursday.



The GFL wondered why the CAGD is rather not using the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) card of workers for that purpose.



Mr Koomson said the federation is considering holding discussions with the leadership of some other public sector workers to test the authority of the Controller as far as the directive is concerned.



“For the Controller to say it will not pay the salaries of workers who do not have Ghana card as a form of identity on their personal data is absurd,” Mr Koomson stressed.



“As a federation, we will not sit down for our members to be mistreated by the Controller,” he warned.



He urged the Controller to come clean on the directive before things get out of hand.



Mr Koomson contended that some workers have registered for the Ghana card since last year but are yet to receive it from the National Identification Authority (NIA).



“So why the hurry for the Controller to tie the payment of salaries of workers to the acquisition of the Ghana card?” he queried.



He said it was high time the government took steps to ensure that all salary workers are registered before such fiats were issued.



“If this action is targeted at people who are not working to stop receiving salaries, then it is good but for workers who have been validated to have worked, it’s problematic,” he observed in an interview with Neat FM.