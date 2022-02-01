GETFund presents vehicles to SHSs

Regional News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has facilitated the acquisition of 150 vehicles for presentation to Senior High Schools in the country.



The move, according to GETFund Management, is in furtherance of their mandate to support quality education in Ghana through supporting the provision of the necessary logistics for effective administration.



The vehicles, made up of 100 buses and 50 pickup trucks, were presented on behalf of the Government by the Vice President, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, at a colourful ceremony in Accra on Monday January 31, 2022.



It will be recalled that in March 2020, Dr. Bawumia on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, presented 365 Isuzu Double Cabin pickup trucks for distribution to to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directorates of Education, as well as selected agencies under the Ministry of Education.



He also handed 493 motorbikes that had been procured to aid the work of circuit supervisors and to further enhance their supervisory roles.



Again, in July same year, he handed over 100 buses to various Senior High Schools across the country.



In all these instances, the acquisition of the vehicles was facilitated by GETFund.



The Management of the Fund considering itself a “proud, strategic stakeholder in education” noted that it “remains fully committed to supporting Government in its pursuit of quality education for all Ghanaian learners through the provision of the relevant infrastructure and logistics to help improve learning outcomes”.



