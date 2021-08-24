GES transferring Ga teachers to other regions - Ga group alleges

General News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

The Ga-Adangme Tahuloi Akpee (Ga-Adanmge Warriors and Defenders Association) has blamed the Ghana Education Service of deliberately transferring Ga teachers to other parts of the country to teach other subjects.



According to the group, GES were aware of the shortage of Ga teachers in the capital but turned down any attempt to prevent the teachers from staying Accra.



The Ga-Adangmes are very worried about the growing trend of other local languages being taught in schools in the capital while the main Ga language in the region is not taught in schools.



In February this year, the Valley View University Basic Schools served notice to parents that it is phasing out the teaching and learning of Ga as a Ghanaian language in their schools.



According to the notice signed by Director Beatrice Ama Ntanu and dated February 3, 2021, it was due to the fact that they have been experiencing difficulty in getting qualified teachers to teach the subject.



However, according to the Ga-Adanmge Warriors and Defenders Association, there is a grand agenda to deliberately phase out the Ga language which hitherto used to transcend beyond the region.



At a press conference held at Somanya on Saturday, the Ga-Adangme Tahuloi Akpee said the GES is creating an “artificial shortage” of Ga-Adangme language teachers in various schools in the Greater Accra, Eastern, and Volta Regions.



“Professional teachers who have been trained to teach Ga and Dangme languages at the various basic and senior high schools in Ga-Adangme communities are deliberately posted to faraway places to teach other subjects like English language or social studies,” the group alleged.



According to Nii Korley Commodore, this has resulted in the shortage of Ghanaian language teachers for schools within Ga-Adangme areas.



The group also voiced out its displeasure on some national policies in the country which it says undermines its people, identity, and heritage.



According to them, they want their own members of parliament to stand for elections beginning with the next elections in 2024.








