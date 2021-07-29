GES to distribute over 200,000 brand new laptops to SHS teachers

General News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: educationweb.com

The Ghana Education Service (GES) under the ‘one teacher one laptop’ government initiative has announced to commence the distribution of the more than 200,000 brand new laptops to teachers in Senior High Schools (SHSs).



In a statement to Regional Directors of Education and sighted by EducationWeb.com.gh, the GES said the government laptops are available and will in due course be given to them for distribution to the SHS teachers in their region.



To ensure a successful distribution, the Regional Directors have been directed to liaise with Headmasters/Mistresses of SHSs in their region for a validated list of names and staff ID numbers of teachers in various schools.



“As part of modalities to ensure a smooth distribution process, all Regional Directors are to liaise with Heads of SHSs to in their regions to provide them with a validated list of names and staff ID numbers of teachers in various schools.”



The Deputy Education Minister, John Ntim Fordjour speaking at the GNAT Investment Forum to mark the 90th-anniversary celebration of GNAT, disclosed 280,000 laptops will be given to the teachers on a cost-sharing basis.