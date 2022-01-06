GES sacks 11 officers over exams malpractices

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GES officers engaged in exams malpractice



Officers appear before Committee over exams malpractice



GES investigates exam malpractice



The appointment of 11 officers have been terminated by the Ghana Education Service (GES) in connection with the 2020 WASSCE and BECE.



This comes after they were invited to appear before a Committee at the GES Headquarters in Accra for a hearing over the allegations of their engagement in the examination malpractice in a letter dated 24th September 2021.



“Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) refers to a report from the West African Examination Council (WAEC) on alleged exams malpractice by some officers of Ghana Education Service (GES) during the WASSCE and BECE, 2020,” the letter disclosed.



Attached is the list of officers, region and schools:











