GES is a failed institution – Teacher Kwadwo fires after he was fired

General News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GES sacks Teacher Kwadwo



Teacher Kwadwo slams GES



Teacher Kwadwo vows to fight GES



Michael Owusu Afriyie, a trained teacher who has just been sacked by the Ghana Education Service has launched a scathing attack on the body describing it as a “failed institution”.



Mr. Afriyie, popularly known as Teacher Kwadwo, on Saturday, December 18, 2021, announced via his social media handles that he had been sacked by the Ghana Education Service. He displayed his sack letter wrapped in an envelope to his followers but refused to reveal its content.



While serving a notification that the content will be unveiled at a later date, Teacher Kwadwo who has gained popularity for being a comedian went on a ranting spree and expressed disgust over the development.



“Ghana Education Service is failed institution”, he said in one of his Facebook posts.



Teacher Kwadwo has among others, vowed to expose the institution. In a separate post, he said: “Now I will start the fight from the District Education Office. They initiated all this because they felt uncomfortable with how I was spitting the truth. I will let the whole world know how the director unlawfully sent a letter to my bank to put embargo on my account.



“They held several meetings about me on how to get me sacked because they said I was becoming a thorn in their flesh. I have evidence of all that. I also have videos to show u what they have been doing in the district for which I found out and they wanted me out quick. They were scared I was gonna post it.”



Teacher Kwadwo prior to his dismissal was summoned by GES over 'professional misconduct'. On August 10, 2021, he faced the Akrofuom District Education Directorate.



He has been one of the vocal educators in recent times who has called on the Ghana Education Service to fix the country’s educational system.



From poor remuneration to poor classrooms, Teacher Kwadwo has been touring various parts of the country to bring to light some of the teething challenges facing the education sector.



Although the GES has not explained its decision, Teacher Kwadwo has insisted that it is as a result of his rigorous social media campaign aimed at highlighting major issues affecting the teaching profession and the need for urgent attention.







