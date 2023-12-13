GES’ handling of interdicted headteachers could’ve been better – MP

General News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, a Ranking Member of Parliament’s Education Committee, has criticized the Ghana Education Service (GES) for its poor handling of allegations against eleven senior high school head teachers for charging unauthorized fees.



The lawmaker opined that GES could have effectively managed the situation by providing a fair hearing to the accused headteachers before their interdiction.



In his view, the way the GES handled the situation was terrible and could have been better.



“We are aware that firm instructions have been issued to the heads of the various senior high schools in the country, but I will say that they are working under certain conditions that make it difficult for them to deliver on their mandate.

They might have erred, but I am not happy with the manner in which the Ghana Education Service has unprofessionally handled the matter.



These are people working for you to help you pursue your agenda, so no matter what offence they commit, the first thing as an employer is to invite them and hear their side of the story.”



Meanwhile, the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has slammed GES for interdicting seven Senior High School headteachers in the Ashanti region for allegedly imposing unauthorized fees on incoming students, claiming they only received the letters circulating on social media.