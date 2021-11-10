GES delegation visits Konongo Odumase Senior High School

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ghana Education Service, GES, on Monday, November 8, 2021, sent a six-member delegation to Konongo Odumase Senior High School to extend heartfelt condolences to the students over the recent murder case recorded in the school.



Led by the Asante Akyem Central Municipal Education Director, Mrs. Patricia Sarpong, the delegation was sent by the Ashanti Regional Education Director Madam Mary Owusu.



The campus of Konongo Odumase SHS was thrown in a state of mourning on Saturday, November 6, 2021, after five second-year students ganged up to allegedly murder a first-year student by the name of Larhan Sam’un.



A statement by police indicated that the juveniles who are currently facing court over the alleged murder went on a bullying spree on the said day after prep hours leading to the attack on the deceased



The five juveniles are currently serving a one-week remand at Juaso Juveniles Detention Center by the Konongo Odumase District Court.



Speaking to OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng Mrs. Patricia Sarpong said the delegation came to commiserate with the school and also get a full brief on the security situation in the facility



She added that the members were also tasked to psyche the students who appeared to have been traumatized by the unfortunate incident.



She urged the students to put the horror scenes behind them and rather focus on their studies.



For his part, the headmaster of the school Dr. Benjamin Kwaku Baah assured parents of the safety of their wards.



He pledged that the school’s management will do their part to ensure that justice is served.



Court remands suspects



The Konongo-Odumase District Court on Monday, November 8, 2021, remanded five Senior High School students into a juvenile detention center over alleged murder.



The juveniles who are students of Konongo Odumase Senior High School are said to have killed a first-year student, Larhan Sam'un with a kitchen knife on Saturday, November 6, 2021.



The Court presided over by Her Worship Joyce Bamfo, did not take the plea of the accused who are all second-year students of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School.



They will reappear on Monday day, November 15, 2021.



What we know so far



The police over the weekend picked up the five students over the death of Larhan Samu’un, a first-year male student of the same school, on Friday 5 November 2021.



The commander at the Konongo district police station, DSP Osei Adu Agyemang, said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had led other senior colleagues to bully first years on campus.



“These five suspects who are all in Form 2, ganged up and decided to go to House Three and then bully the first years. They first attacked and assaulted some of them. They further moved to the mini market on campus and grabbed another first-year student and attempted to drag him away to molest him but he was rescued,” the commander said.



“This action infuriated Emmanuel Osei Frimpong [the key suspect] who went and attacked a first-year student but was stopped by the deceased. Feeling angry, the suspect pulled out a small kitchen knife and stabbed the deceased without any provocation,” DSP Agyemang said.



The first-year student sustained knife wounds at the lower left ribs and died at the Konongo Government Hospital, medics confirmed.



Stabbing incident unfortunate



The management of the school has described the incident as unfortunate but pledged to cooperate with the police to ensure that the perpetrators of the act are brought to book.



“I want to assure the public that the school will give its maximum support in the investigation of the case so that justice prevails,” the headmaster of the school, Dr. Benjamin Kwaku Baah, said.