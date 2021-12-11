GES committed to distributing laptops despite detractions

General News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Ghana Education Service has indicated its commitment to meeting deadlines for the distribution of laptops to Teachers.



There is a divided front among teachers over the distribution of laptops to Teachers to aid in teaching and learning.



All Teachers Alliance Ghana (ATAG), is threatening to stage a protest on Wednesday, December 15 over the matter.



But in a statement from the Ghana Education Service, Friday said so far 80 percent of the 62,000 laptops procured for senior high school teachers have been delivered across the country.



“This phase is expected to be completed on the 17th of December, 2021.”



The statement further indicated that the distribution to teachers in basic and senior high schools will continue in January 2022.



It further indicated that “The training will include digitising lesson notes, using online tools for learning management and supporting learners”.



The ‘One Teacher, One Laptop’ project was launched on September 3, 2021 by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The distribution which is part of government’s digitization agenda was supported by Teacher Unions including Ghana National Association of Teachers and the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT).