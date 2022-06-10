GES cautions final year students in SHS, JHS against truancy

General News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES)attention has been drawn to the fact that some Junior and Senior High School form three (JHS3 and SHS 3) students consistently refuse to attend school and classes after registering for their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



According to the GES, this act is major misconduct by students.



The GES, in a statement, noted that some of these truant students engage in undesirable acts such as dealing in drugs, bullying, wearing unprescribed attire, using mobile phones on school campuses, and blatant disregard for school rules and regulations.



The GES has cautioned such students and parents that the following sanctions can be applied:



1. Deboardinization



2. Writing the examination under Police/Parent escort.



3. West African Examination Council (WAEC) not admitting them to the examination centre to write the papers.



Management of GES has, therefore, urged school authorities to report any criminal acts of students to the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for investigations and subsequent prosecution.



It said students under Police investigation during the period of BECE and WASSCE Examinations would be allowed to write their papers under police escort, while students with disciplinary issues in the school can only come to the Examination Centres accompanied by their parents.