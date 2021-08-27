GES Director cautions stakeholders against malpractice in WASSCE

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021
Source: GNA
Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned students, parents, teachers, among other stakeholders to desist from promoting examination malpractice in the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
He specifically called on parents and teachers not to urge their wards and students to engage in that practice, but to leave them to prove their worth in the examinations.
Professor Opoku-Amankwa gave the caution at a media engagement to give updates on GES activities including the WASSCE, the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), academics, Human Resource issues among others.
With the academics, he said preparation on the Common Core curriculum for the Senior High Schools could not be done for schools and teachers due to COVID-19, adding that, it would soon be introduced after the necessary preparation.
He emphasised that there had been no change in the SHS calendar as some heads of schools were worried about, noting that, the calendar sent to them was a reminder.
For the Junior High School (JHS), the old curriculum was still being run, albiet a delay in the production and procurement of the materials for the Standard Base Curriculum.
He was quick to add that the situation would not affect academics because 150,000 teachers had been trained and given resource packs to augment the Standard Based Curriculum when it is introduced.