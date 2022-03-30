GCSDI, CFCA awards Green Label for consumer protection excellence

General News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Customer Service Development Initiative (GCSDI) and the Centre for Consumer Affairs (CFCA) have honoured Green Label Ghana Foundation, a leading fruits and vegetables certification non-profit organization for its commitment to consumer satisfaction protection and food safety standards.



Presenting the customer service excellence awards to Green Label in Accra, the Executive Director of GCSDI, Mr Hector Wulfff said, "one way of improving consumer satisfaction, safety and protection is to identify, acknowledge, commend and promote the activities of individuals and corporates adhering to food safety standards in various markets. By doing so, consumers, regulators, policy makers and the general public get to know those organizations taking deliberate actions to promote food safety and healthy living.”



"At a time when Covid pandemic has complicated the health and safety needs of consumers globally, Green Label is dutifully protecting consumers in Ghana by ensuring certified fruits and vegetables are produced, packaged and retailed in a manner that does not compromise the health of the consumer. Today, Green Label is synonymous to healthy fruits and vegetables," Mr Wulff read the citation that came with the award.



"This is worth acknowledging and commending to inspire fruit and vegetable farmers, packaging companies and supermarkets to improve their consumer safety and protection efforts knowing they are being watched closely by consumer protecting Civil Society Organisations and the general public. Ayekoo, Green Label," he concluded.



The GCSDI boss further advised consumers and the general public to be intentional about the choices of foods, especially, fruits and vegetables they take in, adding, "we at GSCDI recommend Green Label certified fruits and vegetables. Check the quality mark stickers on your fruits and vegetables and be sure it's Green Label certified."



Receiving the award on behalf of Green Label Ghana Foundation, Madam Catherine Krobo Edusei, the Deputy Board Chair and Mr Anthony Tamakloe, the Executive Secretary expressed their appreciation for the honour bestowed on Green Label Foundation and its management and assured GCSDI of their commitment to even do more to enhance consumer satisfaction and protection.



According to Mr. Tamakloe, Green Label is focused on environmentally sustainable, quality and food safety practices along the fruits and vegetables value chain.



“We dedicate this award to all our partners, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ghana Standards Authority, Food and Drugs Authority, International Development Partners like the HortiFresh WA Project and all value chain actors that support our work.”



He advised fruit and vegetable farmers across the country to seek training and certification on the Green Label that enable them to produce at a standard that is comparable to those accepted in the international markets.”



"Supermarkets, hotels and shops should also choose Green Label fruits and vegetables for their customers because they are the most wholesome on the Ghanaian market," he said.



