GCAO opens Community Resource Hub in Toronto

Diasporia News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: Joseph Kingsley Eyiah, Contributor

The new Ghana Consul General Mr. Hakim Bolugun in Toronto on Saturday, May 21, 2022, cut a sod for the opening of a community Resource Hub at 65 Mayall in Toronto.



The Resource Hub was established by the Ghanaian Canadian Association of Ontario (GCAO). It is to serve the needs of the Ghanaian Canadian community and others through social, cultural, and educational programs.



Hon. Bolugun used the occasion to praise the leadership of the GCAO for their foresight and efforts to establish such a community resource hub for children, youth, adults, and seniors in the Ghanaian Canadian community.



He then promised to make available to the hub immigration resources relevant to friends of Ghana and new Ghanaians to Toronto.



Earlier, 3 kids from the GCAO Homework Club, namely Elijah Mensah, Joana Oppong, and Kayla Awuku-Larbi had read the land acknowledgments to the delight of the crowd gathered.





Group of Ghanaians and friends in the Greater Toronto Area at the function





Some kids from the GCAO Homework Club enjoying their section at the Resource Hub