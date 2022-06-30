GCAA officially okays Ghana Card as acceptable travel document for Ghanaians entering the country

General News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Ghana Card recognized as an ICAO-compliant travel document



Ghana Card cannot be used to travel outside ECOWAS region yet, GIS says



GIS writes to GCAA on official use of Ghana Card for travels



The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has given the green light for the use of Ghana Cards as a means of travel for citizens entering the country.



This was contained in a letter dated July 27, 2022, and signed under its Director-General, Charles Kraikue.



“We wish to bring to your kind attention a correspondence from the Ghana Immigration Service regarding the official notification of the acceptance of the Ghana Card as a travel document for entry into Ghana by citizens,” the letter read in part.



It further stated that this decision has come about because the Ghana Card has been recognized as an ICAO-compliant travel document.



“Following the recognition of the Ghana Card as an ICAO-compliant travel document, the Government of Ghana’s policy to allow Ghanaian passengers and Ghanaians with dual citizenship returning to Ghana utilize a valid Ghana Card as an option took effect from 1st March 2022.



“By this letter, the Board of Airlines’ Representatives – Ghana is kindly requested to notify its Members of the aforementioned policy, and accordingly, allow Ghanaian Nationals within the above category access to board flights into Ghana,” the letter added.



On June 20, 2022, the Ghana Immigration Service’s Deputy Comptroller-General, Laud Affrifah, wrote to the GCAA to explain this new policy, explaining that until there are bilateral agreements with other countries, Ghana can only accept the Ghana Card for returning citizens.



“It is important to note, however, that until bilateral agreements are signed with other countries, the Ghana Card cannot be used to travel outside the ECOWAS sub-region. Additionally, a Ghanaian who has renounced his/her Ghanaian citizenship to obtain the citizenship of another country is not eligible to travel on the Ghana Card,” the GIS letter to the GCAA said in part.



Find below the correspondences between the Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to this effect:







