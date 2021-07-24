GBU schools stakeholders on African Disability Protocol

Regional News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Blind Union (GBU) has organized a training programme for stakeholders in the disability sector on the African Disability Protocol (ADP).



The African Disability protocol builds on the rights enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and UN charter giving it an African relevance.



The GBU with the support of Sight Savers, Ghana, is leading a campaign to have Ghana ratify the African Disability Protocol and formed a National Advocacy committee to engage stakeholders to push for the ratification of the protocol



Mrs Getrude Oforiwaa Fefoame, a Gender and Disability rights advocate and a committee member of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability, took participants through the various articles in the ADP.



She noted that the ADP was more specific to the needs of persons with disabilities in Africa, saying, “It is simplified and highlights the human rights of Africans living with disability”.



Dr Peter Obeng Asamoah, Executive Director of the Ghana Blind Union, called on the government to as a matter of urgency ratify the ADP and practicalize it to support Ghanaians living with disabilities.