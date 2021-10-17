GBC trains some staff of Liberian Broadcasting Service

General News of Sunday, 17 October 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Some staff of the Liberian Broadcasting Service, the public broadcaster in Liberia, have ended a five-day training programme at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation in Accra.



The training was to equip the personnel with the requisite skills in contemporary broadcasting.



The training forms part of a joint partnership agreement between the two public broadcasters.



The participants, drawn from different departments of the Liberian Broadcasting Service, were taken through a variety of topics which were mostly taught in two parts – theory and practicals.



Some of the topics they were taken through include broadcast technology, News production, presentation, programming, digital technology, marketing strategies, online journalism, among others.



Two of the participants from the Liberian Broadcasting Services were excited about the quality of the training.



The Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Prof. Amin Alhassan was optimistic that if public service broadcaster in Africa increased the level of collaborations between them, African Values could be preserved through quality programming.



Certificates and other souvenirs were presented to the participants.



This maiden training programme, follows the joint broadcast partnership agreement between the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) as a platform to set out a strategic framework for technical and professional cooperation.



The agreement was officially signed on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation in Accra.