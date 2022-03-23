GBC's transition from bureaucracy to business is strategic, timely - Board Chairman

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Chairman of the GBC Governing Board, Professor Samuel Debrah says his office warmly embraces the ongoing strategic objective of the Corporation as it’s transition from bureaucracy to business, with the view to enhancing revenue to augment operations.



He said with the advent of new media, the country’s media landscape is becoming highly competitive and therefore the State Broadcaster is required to go beyond "business as usual”, and explore innovative ways to improve content and strengthen its overall funding sources.



In an exclusive interview with GBC’s Isaac Asare in Accra, the new Board Chairman said the time has come for GBC to reduce its over-reliance on central government by keeping pace with the changing times whilst looking out for alternative revenue sources to remain relevant in the media space.



Describing GBCs transformation as strategic and timely, Professor Debrah said it has become imperative for GBC to build on its IT base, which he noted, has become pervasive in recent times.



He stressed that with the level of qualified human resource and assets at her disposal, what is required of the GBC is to define its strategic goals and nurture the potentials that abound.



Touching on the welfare of staff of GBC, Professor Debrah said GBC has over the years paid her dues in delivering on its mandate as a Public Service Broadcaster and needs a satisfied workforce.



He said the wellbeing of staff of GBC is of priority to both Management and the Board. He gave the assurance that the Board shall in the performance of its mandate strive to improve the conditions of staff by changing existing structures if need be.



Until his elevation as Board Chairman for GBC, Professor Samuel Debrah had served on the GBC Board for the past two years.