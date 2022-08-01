GBC marks 87th anniversary

General News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, GBC marked its 87th anniversary on Saturday, July 31. Under the instrumentality of the then governor of the Gold Coast Sir Arnold Hodson, affectionately known as Sunshine governor, GBC commenced operations as a relay station.



Broadcasting first begun in four Ghanaian languages namely Fanti, Twi, Ga, and later Hausa.



Speaking in an interview with GBC NEWS on the occasion of the day, a veteran broadcaster Nana Essilfie Conduah, was worried about the shut down of the external service of the corporation.



He said GBC is an embodiment of the Ghanaian people and must be protected and preserved for posterity.