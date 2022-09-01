GBC investigates $600,000 Judgement Debt paid to Media General

General News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Director General of the GBC, Professor Amin Alhassan says Management of the Corporation has caused an investigation into the payment of Judgement debt of Six Hundred Thousand dollars ($600,000) to Media General following the termination of the contract with the latter.



Responding to some of the issues raised in the 2021 Auditor General`s report which cited an impending Judgement debt of more than Two Million(2,000,000) Cedis on Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Professor Amin Alhassan, said ”when culpability is established it will be referred to the Auditor General for legal action”.



Speaking on our Current Affairs Programme “FOCUS”, Professor Alhassan said, ”there is a painstaking investigation into the matter”.



Long Service Awards:



On the issue of payment of the Long Service Award, Professor Amin Alhassan said Ghana Broadcasting Corporation contested the issue in Court and won, but, ”the Corporation is sourcing funds to pay the retirees”.



He, however, made it clear that the Internally Generated Fund, IGF cannot be used to pay Long Service Award.