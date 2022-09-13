GBC inducts Reverends Thompson, Oppong-Poku into office

Religion of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Rev. Enoch Nii Narh Thompson, the newly elected Executive President of the Ghana Baptist Convention (GBC) was during the weekend inducted into office as the leader of the convention for the next four years.



Rev. Charles Oppong-Poku, Vice President in Charge of Ministries and an 11-member Denominational Board was also inducted by the convention to work hand-in-hand with the Executive President to ensure the betterment of the convention.



The induction service which was held at the Calvary Baptist Church at Shiashie in Accra, was officiated by the immediate past Executive President, Reverend Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi and Rev Steve Asante, a former President of the convention.



Rev. Enoch Nii Narh Thompson who takes over from the first ever Executive President, becomes the second Executive President of the GBC.



The officiating Minister, Rev Dr Adu-Gyamfi led the incoming Executive President to take the oaths of office and secrecy.



He congratulated the new President and reminded him of his roles and responsibilities under the constitution of the GBC.



The outgoing President indicated that the new President shall now represent the convention at the local and international levels and become the official spokesperson of the convention among others.



He urged all members of the convention to support the new executives spiritually, physically, financially, morally and socially to succeed.



In his acceptance speech, Rev Enoch Nii Narh Thompson, the new Executive President expressed his appreciation to the members of the convention for reposing their trust and confidence in him.



Referencing Ezekiel 34:26-27, he unveiled his new vision "Operation Showers of Blessing" which falls in line with the 10-year strategic plan of the convention.



Rev Thompson promised to work hard to ensure the convention's 10-year strategic plan is fully implemented.



According to him, he would rely solidly on the strength and direction of the Holy Spirit to drive his vision of ensuring: spiritual revival, financial solvency, discipline, human resource development and infrastructure for worship.



The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was the special guest for the occasion.



Rev Thompson was born on 5 February, 1964, and is married to Mrs Dina Susanna Abena Thompson. Together, they are blessed with four daughters.



Rev Thompson is currently pursuing his PhD at the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon.



He already has masters in Biblical Studies from the Prairie Graduate School, Alberta in Canada; Master of Philosophy in the Study of Religions from the University of Ghana and also has Bachelor's of Art Degree in French and Spanish Studies from the University of Ghana and Complutense de Madrid, Spain.



Rev Enoch Nii Narh Thompson has served the Ghana Baptist Convention in various capacities.



Prior to his election, he served two terms as the Vice President, Ministries of the Convention.