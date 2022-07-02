GBA holds Remembrance Day Service

Regional News of Saturday, 2 July 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has organised a church service in remembrance of the three high court judges who were murdered in cold blood in June 1982 at the Christ Temple of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) in Koforidua.



The solemn church service was attended by members of the judiciary including judges from the Eastern Region, smartly dressed in their black suits and white colour outfits.



Reverend Dickson Tuffour Sarpong, ICGC in a sermon, reminded all that irrespective of one’s mode of death, the most important thing is being prepared for death.



We must, therefore, be prepared to meet our maker one day, when and how we will go must urge us to focus on God so we will not be found wanting when the time comes," he said.



Mr Seth Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister called on the judiciary to have renewed spirit to promote the constitution by upholding the rights in their everyday work as they remember this heinous crime against their own.



The martyrs/Remembrance Day should always rekindle the spirit of upholding the chapters in the constitution which dwell on the human rights of every Ghanaian and the fundamental principles of governance in a democracy" he added



Mr Francis Polley, Regional Chairman of the GBA said that Remembrance Day is always a reminder of their call to duty to uphold the human rights of every Ghanaian.



Biographies of the three high court judges who were murdered in cold blood in June 1982, namely; Mr Justice Fred Sarkodee, Mr Justice Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong and Mrs Justice Cecilia Koranteng-Addow were read by senior members of the GBA.



Later, Mrs Emily Addo-Okyireh Chief State Attorney, Mrs Gifty Dekyem Supervising High Court Judge and Mr Francis Polley Regional Chairman of the GBA laid wreaths on behalf of the Attorney General, Chief Justice and the GBA respectively at the forecourt of the High Court premises in Koforidua.