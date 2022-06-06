GBA has been unfair in dealing with Wa flogging - Maurice Ampaw

General News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw says the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has not been fair with its statement condemning the flogging of the Wa lovers whose sex tape leaked online.



Citing the laws of natural justice, he argued the GBA should have listened to both sides of the story before condemning the punishment.



The Ghana Bar association (GBA), has condemned in no uncertain terms the flogging of two young persons in Wa for their alleged involvement in sexual conduct and making it public via video.



Stating its position on the development, the GBA says punishment meted out to the two before onlookers is not only humiliating and inhumane but an action that contravenes Articles 12 and 15 clauses (2) of the 1992 constitution which guarantees the freedom and dignity of all persons devoid of any violation and degrading treatments.



“I completely disassociate myself from the statement issued by the Ghana Bar Association. I think they’ve been unfair in dealing with the issue. When it comes to natural justice, you listen to both sides of the story but the GBA limited itself to condemning the flogging only,” he chastised in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



He expected the GBA to address the publication of the nude video which contravenes the laws of Ghana, specifically the cyber security and public order acts. “Why did they not speak about it? Sometimes I feel very worried as our society has lost its moral grounds. Nudity is an offense against public morals but the GBA refusing to see this is sad.”



According to him, the publication of the video affects the sensibilities of Ghanaians and sees no wrong in the customary laws of the land being meted out to them.