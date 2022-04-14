GBA endorses Chief Justice directive for judges to call cases of senior lawyers first

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Directive by Chief Justice will help junior lawyers learn from seniors, says GBA



Directive by Chief Justice attracts divided criticism



GBA PRO speaks on new directive to trial judges



The Ghana Bar Association, the body of legal practitioners in Ghana has endorsed a directive issued by the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah asking trial judges to call cases of senior lawyers ahead of juniors during sittings.



The endorsement was made by the Public Relations Officer of GBA, Saviour Kudze during an interview with JoyNews.



As raised by other supporters of the directive, the PRO said it forms an avenue to offer young lawyers the opportunity to learn from their seniors at the bar.



"There is a lot to learn at the Court. As a lawyer, reading alone doesn’t bring you up, it doesn’t develop you. How you even frame your cross-examination questions, the sequence of questions and when you should even end.



“You will not read it anywhere, unless you listen to it in court. So, I think the Chief Justice’s notice is in the right direction,” he added.



Saviour Kudze further noted that there are other instances where cases are called regardless of the position of the lawyers involved, based on the priority of the case.



“There are instances where directives are given for certain cases to be heard expeditiously; it doesn’t matter whether it is a senior who is conducting the case or a junior who is conducting the case,” he clarified while making a case in favour of the directive," he continued.



In a circular addressed to trial court judges, the Chief Justice directed members of the bench to “strictly adhere to this age-old tradition and resort to inviting applications from Seniors first.”



“The legal profession, as we know, is steeped in traditions and ceremonies. One of the traditions observed is the practice of calling of persons whose names are on the roll of lawyers, in order of seniority or enrolment, notwithstanding the notion of equality at the Bar.



“It has recently been drawn to my attention, that some Trial Court Judges are not observing this practice in court,” the Chief Justice noted in his circular.



The directive has attracted divided reactions from members of the public as some individuals have found the instruction from the Chief Justice to be out of place.