GBA appeals for the completion of High Court in Oti

Regional News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) for the Volta and Oti regions, Lawyer Nelson Mawutor Kporha, has appealed to government to speed up the completion of work on the ongoing high court building for the Oti region.



The project which is sited at Dambai, according to the GBA President will aid in the quick and timely delivery of justice when completed.



In an address at the opening of the annual conference of the Ghana Bar Association in Ho, Monday, Mr. Kporha indicated that there is one Court of Appeal in Ho, six High courts, six Circuit Court, and nineteen District Courts in the Volta region.



He, however, added that “The Oti region has one Circuit Court at Jasikan, and seven District Courts. It is our hope, Mr. President, that the only High Court under construction at Dambai for the Oti region will be completed and start sitting before the end of the year.”



The GBA President for the Volta/Oti regions also called on President Akufo-Addo and his government to build a new office complex and accommodation facility to be built for the office of the Attorney General in Ho.



“The workers of the office of the Attorney General’s department with a staff strength of twelve (12) State Attorneys is constrained with office space; the Attorney General’s office has only four offices for these lawyers.”



“We wish to use this opportunity to call for a new office complex and accommodation to be built for the office of the Attorney General here in Ho.”



Mr. Kporha also revealed that the Association in the Volta/Oti regions has acquired a parcel of land for the construction of an office in Ho.



National President of the GBA, Lawyer, Yaw Acheampong Boafo in his remarks noted that the Volta region over the years has produced illustrious lawyers and jurists who have contributed significantly to the development of the nation.



He said, “It is, therefore, significant that the first Regional Bar Centre of the Ghana Bar Association is to be built in Ho.”



The project according to Mr. Yaw Acheampong Boafo, Esq, is receiving fund support of Five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS500,000.00) from the First Sky Group Ltd.



The one-week annual conference of the GBA was officially opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the theme: Ghana’s democracy under the Fourth Republic -Gains, Challenges and Prospects.