GAR Minister woos support for ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has urged city dwellers to support the “Operation Clean Your Frontage” campaign which took place in the early hours of Tuesday.



According to him, the move is the surest way to make Greater Accra work, as well as help, get rid of filth in the city.



This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the minister, Mr Quartey, in Accra yesterday.



The statement also debunked claims that National Service Personnel would be responsible for the clean-up exercise.



“For the avoidance of doubt, I wish to state that the involvement of the National Service Personnel in this exercise is not for clean-up as some have unfortunately misconstrued, but to assist with the sensitization of the general public on the roll-out of the bye-law,” it stated.



It would be carried out in AMA, Ga East, Korle Klottey, La-Dade Kotopon, Okaikwei North, Ledzokuku, Ablekuma Central and the Adentan Municipal Assemblies.



Others are La Nkwantanang-Madina, Kpone Katamanso, Ablekuma North, Ashaiman, Ningo-Prampram, and the Shai Osudoku Municipal Assemblies.



According to the statement, the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has received confirmation of about 15,000 National Service Personnel, over 2,000 Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and Zoomlion workers, as well as 13 Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies joining the RCC to mark the commencement of the campaign.



“I have also had engagements with the clergy and business community who have pledged their unalloyed support and participation in this programme,” it added.



Meanwhile, Mr Quartey has explained that the exercise would begin with mass education and sensitization programmes to ensure it was not forced on anyone, but the citizenry would be made to understand in order to achieve the goal of “Making Accra work again.”



“We don’t want it to be like this exercise is being forced on people. We want them to embrace it and make it part and parcel of their livelihoods or daily lives so that everybody can come on board to make Accra clean,” he added.