GAF to deal with soldiers who assaulted Wa residents over missing phone

General News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has indicated that, it will institute an internal disciplinary measure to deal with some of the soldiers who were involved in brutalising Wa residents over a missing mobile phone.



In a statement signed by Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director Public Relations, the GAF condemned the acts by the soldiers and stated that, “such unprofessional conduct by the military will not be condoned by any member of the force.”



The statement explained further that, “[the] unprofessional conduct took place on Thursday, 1 July 2021 and at a time when the Commanding Officer of the soldiers, and the Chairman of the Regional Security Council were both out of town on official engagements.



Internal disciplinary measures have been instituted to deal with all those who will be found culpable in this unprofessional conduct by the soldiers.”







Some armed soldiers have been caught on camera brutalising residents of Wa in the Upper West Region on Thursday, July 1, over a missing mobile phone supposedly belonging to one of the soldiers.



According to one eyewitness, one of the soldiers is believed to have boarded what is referred to as “Yellow Yellow” or “Mahama Cambo” and lost his phone.



The incident is said to have started at 1:00 pm and lasted for close to an hour at the Wa main traffic.



Several of the victims are said to have sustained various degrees of injury.



Two of them are currently on admission at the Wa Municipal Hospital.



A 29-year-old vulcanizer, who was a victim, is suspected to have developed a fracture in his right thigh during the assault.



This comes after soldiers opened fire on protesters at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, leading to the death of two people and four others injured.



The Public Relations Officer of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council, Cletus Awuni, who was also a victim, told an Accra based Citi FM that, the soldiers dragged him out of a car and interrogated him for filming the incident.



The GAF said, due to the seriousness of the matter, “the Chief of the Army Staff is leading a high-powered military delegation to Wa to meet the traditional and opinion leaders to find an amicable way of resolving this unfortunate incident. The delegation will also explore means to assuage the anger of the people and promote good neighbourliness.”



“The Ghana Armed Forces once again wishes to assure the people of Wa and the general public that their safety is paramount at all times, as such would not condone any unprofessional conduct by any member of the force,” the statement concluded.



