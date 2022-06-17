GAF holds opening ceremony for command skills training

Regional News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: Ghana Armed Forces

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) on Thursday 9 June 2022, held an opening ceremony at 4 Infantry Battalion, Kumasi to officially commence an eight-week Trade Skills Training programme for a cross-section of persons within the Ghana Armed Forces fraternity.



The training which is being organised in all the Garrisons across GAF is aimed at empowering and training spouses, dependents of military personnel, female personnel, and Civilian Staff to be equipped with employable and productive skills that could enable them to support their families during their active service and on retirement.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief of the Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama remarked that, the Ghana Navy over the years has made an effort to equip spouses of personnel and some civilian staff with employable skills to help them work to support their spouses.



He indicated that there were positive effects of this training on those who took part, as it has become a source of livelihood for most of the participants. “It is against the backdrop of this rewarding effect of previous training, that the Military High Command deemed it very necessary to organise another Trade Skills Training for spouses, dependents of military personnel, and Civilian Staff across the Garrisons of GAF who may be interested.” He added.



Vice Admiral Seth Amoama noted that for this year, the training was centered on providing skills in confectionaries, some selected food dishes, bead making, soap making, flower arrangements, juice making as well as discussions on home management, entrepreneurship, and marketing/branding skills.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA), Mrs. Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, one of the major sponsors of the training, in her speech commended the Military High Command for the laudable initiative. She assured Command of GEA's unflinching support to ensure the goal of Command, which is to train 4,000 spouses from Army, Navy, Air Force, and Defence Civilian Staff is fully met.



Apart from Ghana Enterprise Agency, some other organisations supporting the skills training are Ghana Gas Company, Ghana Maritime Authority, Wilmar Africa, Tema Flour Mills, OMMICAD Group, and Promasidor Ghana.



Present at the ceremony were; the Deputy Chief of Staff (Admin), Air Vice Marshal Micheal Appiah-Agyekum, GOC Central Command, Brigadier General Joseph Aphour, Director-General Religious Affairs, Commodore Paul Adjei Gyan, other senior officers, sponsors, spouses, and trainees.



