GAF donates to National Chief Imam ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr

Religion of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has donated GHC5,000.00 and assorted items to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, ahead of the Eid-Ul-Fitr celebration.



The items include five bags of rice, 10 packs of Malta Guinness, 10 packs of bottled water, a gallon of cooking oil, and two rams.



Vice Admiral Amoama, the Chief of the Defense Staff, handing over the items, said the donation was also to wish the National Chief Imam a belated birthday for turning 103 years.



The CDS noted that the National Chief Imam had been a pillar of profound peace across the religious divide in the country and asked that he continued to pray for government, the Ghana Armed Forces, political leaders and the populace for peaceful coexistence.



The National Chief Imam, receiving the items, expressed appreciation to the GAF for the gesture and offered prayers for the country, the President, the CDS, and his entourage for peace and development.



The Chief of the Defense Staff was accompanied by the Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, the Director General Religious Affairs, Commodore Rev Adjei-Djan, Imam of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major Mohammed and other senior officials of the GAF.