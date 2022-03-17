GAF dismisses allegations of running riot in Bawku

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has described as “false and diversionary” claims on social media that its personnel are on rampage in Bawku and killing civilians.



It said in a statement on Thursday, March 17 that its personnel at 11 Mechanised Battalion with the support of the police conducted a series of cordon and search operations in Bawku and its environs in a bid to fish out armed assailants.



This operation was triggered, according to the military, as a result of renewed clashes and sporadic shooting in the border town in the past few days.



But the operation, according to GAF, resulted in an exchange of fire between personnel and some armed assailants at Sabongari, a suburb of Bawku.



In the process, one assailant died and five persons including three soldiers – two of whom have been medevacked to Accra – were injured.



Immediately, 10 suspects were rounded up and handed over to the Bawku District Police for further investigations.



The statement signed by Director of Public Relations Captain Michael Addo Larbi of the Ghana Navy explained that some of the suspects who had been hit by bullets were traced to the Akunye Memorial Hospital, where they were placed under armed guard.



Another, a woman, was sent to the Vineyard Hospital for treatment.



“Although the situation has been brought under control, the troops of 11 Mechanised remain on high alert to deal with any situation that may arise.



“The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to state categorically that these cordon and search operations have been carefully planned in accordance with the rules of engagement in order to rid the Bawku Municipality of the armed assailants engaged in the sporadic shootings.



“The allegations being circulated on social media that GAF personnel are on the rampage killing people and animals are false and diversionary and must accordingly be ignored.”