GAF confirms 16 military officers injured in accident at Anum-Apapam

General News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Sixteen military officers from the Sothern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) who have been deployed for Operation Halt II duties to stop illegal mining on some river bodies in parts of the Eastern Region have been involved in an accident.



The accident occurred on Wednesday 9 June 2022, along the Suhum – Anum Apapam Road when the military truck in which they were travelling suddenly developed a mechanical fault causing it to tip over.



The injured soldiers were initially treated at Anum Apapam clinic before being evacuated to the 37 Military Hospital for further treatment.



The Military High Command has visited the personnel on admission and as of this morning, 12 out of the injured person had been discharged while the remaining four are in a stable condition and responding to treatment, the GAF said in a statement.



The Ghana Armed Forces have expressed its appreciation to the residents of Anum Apapam and the surrounding areas and the Apapam Clinic Staff who came to the aid of the injured personnel, and also the National Ambulance Service for the swift evacuation of the victims to the 37 Military Hospital.



GAF said it will continue to count on the support of all Ghanaians in curbing the illegal mining on water bodies and also in the fight against all other illegal activities.