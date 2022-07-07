GAF cautions public against patronizing recruiting fraudsters on social media

General News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: Ghana Armed Forces

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has monitored a fraudulent Facebook account created in the name of GAF with the name Asinyo Inno, advertising the sale of protocol recruitment forms for interested applicants.



The account bearing the name Mathias Sarpong with a contact number +233595577684, is one of such numerous fraudulent social media accounts being used for recruitment scams.



GAF, in conjunction with other security agencies under the auspices of the

relevant Ministries has stepped up efforts to trace and apprehend these fraudsters for prosecution.



GAF however wishes to once again caution the general public that it does not use intermediaries and has not contracted any institution or individuals to conduct recruitment or enlistment exercises on its behalf. Also, GAF does not advertise recruitment and enlistment processes on social media.



Interested persons who wish to apply to join GAF should therefore pay heed to the numerous public warnings and education, and desist from patronising the activities of such fraudsters on social media.



It must be noted that GAF recently published the 2022 enlistment in only two national daily newspapers (Ghananian Times edition of 14 May 2022 and the Daily Graphic edition of 16 May 2022).



The relevant information and guidelines in respect of the eligibility criteria, sale of scratch cards at designated Ghana Post offices across the country and the closure of the online application process on Sunday 10 July 2022, have all been indicated in the adverts.



The public especially interested applicants should accordingly comply with the laid down processes as advertised in the Ghanaian Times and Daily Graphic in order not to fall prey to the fraudsters.



The public is therefore strongly advised to desist from paying monies to any person(s) who present themselves as GAF recruiters, agents or middlemen with the promise to help potential applicants join GAF.



Interested applicants must report such individuals who present themselves as such intermediaries or agents demanding payment in order to assist them, to the nearest Military Installation or Police Station.



In the same vein, the interested applicants who choose to pay monies to agents for help are equally culpable in the fraudulent act.



Once again GAF wishes to urge persons interested in joining GAF to ignore any advertisement and contacts on social media platforms inviting and also soliciting monies from them in respect of any supposed ‘protocol’ recruitment or enlistment process. GAF requires the cooperation of the public to curtail these fraudulent activities.