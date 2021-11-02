GAF applauds government for retooling military to enhance operational, logistical capabilities

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

The government’s effort at retooling the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) will greatly enhance its operational and logistical capabilities, the chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, has disclosed.



According to him, aside from the normal budgetary allocation, the government had also made available $250 million for the purchase of modern armored vehicles and troops carrying vehicles to adequately prepare GAF to protect the territorial integrity of the country.



The CDS made this remark at this year’s Land Combat Fire Power Demonstration at Bundase in the Greater Accra Region on Friday.



The annual exercise which involved the excellent display of a command post, firepower of various weapons at a battleground scenario, using an operational framework of deep, close and rear operations displayed the operational readiness of GAF.



It also sought to afford students of the Senior Division of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College(GAFCSC)to appreciate the utilization of fire assets available to a battle group as part of a joint force and how they are employed.



This year’s exercise which was supported by elements of 6 Artillery Regiment, the 153 Armoured Regiment, the 48 Engineer Regiment, and the 64 Infantry of the Army Special Operations, was witnessed by senior military officers and students of GAFCSC.



Vice Admiral Amoama stated that the procurement process has also begun for the purchase of parachutes for the 69 Airborne Force and the Special Forces Brigade as well as new offshore patrol boats for the Ghana Navy.



The CDS said Six L39fighter jets with ammunition would also be procured for the Ghana Air Force, adding that “money has also been made available for the Third Phase of the 37 Military Hospital projects”.



“All these efforts by the government was setting the GAF on a promising note, saying “the Armed Forces is heading towards a bright future of professionalism”.



He commended the various units whose effort culminated in the successful Demonstration which the CDS described as one of the best in recent years.



The General Officer Commanding the Southern Command of the GAF, Brig- General Michael Amoah-Ayisi said the protection of the country’s territorial integrity against external aggression was the primary constitutional mandate of GAF.



The GAF, he indicated, also has secondary responsibility for the maintenance and restoration of the internal security, and therefore the local service in any land operation towards the fulfillment of the national call that the Army trains and exercises vigorously in order to sharpen its skills and readiness.



The Commandant of GAFCSC, Brig-Gen AbassSeidu, said the demonstration would serve as a reference point for the students in their tactical military references and urged them to use the lessons of the Land Combat Demonstration to deepen land maneuvering among their troops.