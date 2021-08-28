GACL: No more COVID test for Ghanaians who return home within a week

General News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has said it will no longer demand COVID-19 test results from Ghanaians who travel outside the country and return within a week.



“Ghanaian residents who depart Ghana and return within one week will not be required to present a COVID-19 result from the country of departure,” GACL said in a statement on Friday, 27 August 2021.



“They will, however, undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing upon arrival in Ghana”, the statement noted.



It also said: “Airlines who board passengers without proof of payment for the COVID-19 test and would/could not pay for the test in Ghana will be fined US$3,500 per passenger.”



Additionally, GACL said non-Ghanaian passengers who do not have proof of having a negative PCR test, “may be refused entry and returned to the point of embarkation at a cost to the airline.”



All passengers coming into the territory are required to have a negative COVID‑19 PCR test result in English from an accredited laboratory in their country of origin.



Such tests should not be more than 72 hours old before the scheduled departure from the country of origin.



Upon arrival at the airport, all passengers are subjected to a mandatory COVID‑19 PCR test at a cost of $50 and $150 for Ghanaian and non-Ghanaian passengers, respectively.



Those who test positive for COVID‑19 are made to undergo mandatory isolation and treatment at a designated health facility or isolation centre at their cost save for Ghanaian citizens.