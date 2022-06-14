GA/R: AMA PM calls on Assembly Members to own Green Ghana initiative

General News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Presiding Member (PM) of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Mr. Alfred Asiedu Adjei has called on all Assembly Members to own the Green Ghana Initiative to ensure its sustainability and improved climate for the future and present generations.



Mr. Adjei said this on Friday in an interview with the media during the tree planting exercise at the Bank of Ghana triangle together with the Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.



The Presiding Member also used the opportunity to thank President Nana Akufo-Addo for the initiative.



"Planting the trees is not as difficult as maintaining them. It is relatively important to maintain them by watering, pruning, and manuring to ensure that the core vision of this mission is achieved," he said.



"We are doing this today because we want a greener environment today and tomorrow, so if we plant them and leave them at the mercy of the weather we will achieve nothing, we will be back to square one and that will be a waste of time and resources," he said hence the call on all Assembly members and all Ghanaians to play their part in making sure the seedlings planted today survive to protect the future generation.



He mentioned that the Assembly members were the managers of the respective electoral areas and as such must take it upon themselves to help green their respective electoral areas by leading their residents to plant trees in all open spaces.



"I want to use this opportunity to encourage all Assembly Members in the 262 MMDCEs not to only participate in planting the trees but also to ensure that each one of these trees were maintained, watered, and prune to ensure growth.



Mr Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South who also joined the exercise at the St Mary's Senior High School appealed to citizens not to politicise the exercise to promote a clean environment.



He expressed appreciation to the Mayor of Accra, Madam Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey for the opportunity to preserve the environment.