G21: Admit AU as member of G20 – Barbados PM

General News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley has called on the G-20 countries to consider the Africa Union (AU) as a member and rename the group, G-21.



She echoed the potential of the Continent, labelling it the fifth largest economy in the world with over one point three billion people. She said the Continent is blessed with the greatest demographic dividends with the highest percentage of young people in the world today.



Speaking at Ghana’s 65th Independence Day celebration in the Central Regional capital Cape Coast, Madam Mottley said if there is to be a future for young people in Africa, such future should not be shaped by external forces who dictate to the youth.



She stated that the future of the African youth rather should be ”shaped by good personalities with the right experience for positive development”.