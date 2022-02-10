Fuse theft in Tema reduces after sensitisation – ECG

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: GNA

The Tema Regional Office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disclosed that fuse theft and transformer vandalization in the catchment area has reduced drastically between the middle of December 2021 and January 2022.



In 2021, ECG battled with incidents of fuse theft and transformer vandalization, recording 192 cases of fuses on transformers being stolen by miscreants in the Tema South District in October 2021 alone.



The ECG Tema has eight districts namely Tema South, Tema North, Nungua, Ashaiman, Juapong, Afienya, Prampram and Ada.



Ms Sakyiwaa Mensah, Tema Regional ECG Public Relations Officer, disclosed this on the Ghana News Agency platform, said the feat was achieved with the support of the media sensitizing residents on the effect of engaging in such acts.



Ms Mensah added that the ECG did not record any power outage as a result of fuse theft during the Christmas and New Year festivities, and, therefore, commended the media for partnering with the Company to reduce the incidence.



She acknowledged that having it reduced was a piece of welcome news as such activities of miscreants became a threat to the Company and also affected effective power supply to customers.



Touching on the Company’s planned activities to ensure the sustainability of the power supply this year, she said ECG would continue with its planned maintenance which was often done periodically to make the system intact.



She explained that before such maintenance works would be done, announcements through traditional and social media would be done for customers to prepare.



She further said the need for that maintenance could not be over-emphasized as it was cost-effective and more convenient to do them than to wait for a fault to occur before rectifying.



Ms Mensah also said embarking on new projects, which would include the injection of new transformers into the system to ensure quality service to customers.



She said community and stakeholder engagements would also be intensified to educate people on the need to conserve energy, contact the office for its service needs, use of certified electricians and why customers must not tamper with the ECG’s installations, among others.



Mr Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager, in an address, thanked all stakeholders, who have bought into the boardroom dialogue initiative, and was using that medium to reach the public and policymakers on national, economic, and social issues.