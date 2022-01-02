Further delays in GJA elections will hurt our brand – Affail Monney

General News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Affail Monney, President, Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has expressed concerns further delays in the Association’s national and regional elections will hurt the GJA brand.



In a New Year Message to GJA Executive Members, and shared with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Monney was also worried further delays would inflate the cost of campaign for aspirants.



His concerns come on the back of the seeming disagreements and controversies over the Association’s electoral register and other pressing issues, leading to a continuous postponement of the elections from 2020 to 2021 and now, 2022.



“The New Year presents a new opportunity , first of all , to forgive each other, love each other, respect each other, accommodate each other , and cooperate with each other.



“This will allow the lingering issues to be resolved and a time table produced for the elections to be held at the earliest time possible,” Mr. Monney said.



He noted that failure by the GJA to hold the elections last year had led to “tenure elongation, spurious allegations , slanderous accusations, mutual suspicions and brutal assassination of each other’s character.”



Mr. Monney reminded the Executive Members that prior to their assumption of office, they were “brothers and sisters” and worked collectively for the progress of the Association and the country at large.



Posterity, he said, would pass its final verdict on the performance and legacy of the Executive Members, adding “Never should we allow ourselves to be imprisoned by our immediate ugly past.”



“The slash and burn campaign style, which runs counter to the godly approach will be destined for disappointment.



“This reality should be lodged in our memory as we outstretch our limits and root for our candidates,” he said.



Mr. Monney urged all members of the Association to remain resolute and that God would raise the next President and other officers of the Association who would be worthy of honour and fit for service.