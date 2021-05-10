Furnish us with ID of developer - Techiman South MP writes to CID boss in La land allegation claims

General News of Monday, 10 May 2021

The Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei Korsah, through his lawyers, has written to the Director General of the CID, requesting the office to provide him with information on the identity of the developer who claimed the MP was using his position to take over a land at La.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported on how an allegation had been leveled against the MP in respect of a land situated at LA in Accra, to which Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah outrightly denied thereafter.



According to him, "it is a clear mischief against me," adding that he finds it unfathomable that anybody, out of nowhere, and for whatever parochial reasons, will be aiming at dragging his name in something that is not even remotely related or linked to his name.



GhanaWeb had chanced on documents of a petition addressed to the regional crime officer of the Ghana Police Service Headquarters, from a ‘Madam Lydia’, seeking the police to stop Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah from “invading my property unlawfully.”



The letter, signed by a “Lydia Forson” with telephone number 0209552097, also stated in part that, “Recent I discovered that Mr. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah had invaded the said land and rapidly developing foundation without my knowledge. All effort to prevent him from developing on the land have proven unsuccessful.”



The statement also said that, “Whenever I decide to start developing on the said land, I am prevented by Martin who is claiming ownership.”



But in his response, Martin Adjei Korsah categorically denied knowledge and participation in any land under litigation in Accra.



Representing the MP, his lawyers at Marfo & Associates Legal Practitioners have since written to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police service, stating that, “Our attention has been drawn to a petition by Kelvin Aggor/Lydia Forson in respect of a parcel of land situate at East La Dadekotopon, Accra via online publication.”



The letter, signed by Managing Partner, Gary Nimako Marfo, and made available to GhanaWeb, further stated a number of clarifications to the allegations.



- The two persons namely Kelvin Aggor and Lydia Forson are unknown to our client

- The land, the subject matter of the petition is unknown to our client

- Our client has absolutely no interest in the land, the subject matter of the petition

- Our client has not sent anyone to develop the land



It concluded by stating that, “In view of the aforesaid, we shall be grateful if the Petitioner provides your office with the identity of the developer or further and better particulars in respect of the identity of the said developer.”



