Funny Face granted GH¢20,000 bail

Source: 3news.com

The Kaneshie District Court Worship Kofi Oheneba-Kuffour has granted bail to Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face in the sum of GH¢20, 000.



In addition to the bail, sum, he was to produce two sureties and is to report to the Police twice every week.



The case has been adjourned to Wednesday, November 24, 2021.



On October 20, the Comedian was referred for a psychiatric re-examination after he was charged with one count of threat of death by the Kaneshie District Court.



Even though the charge was read to him in the court presided over by His Worship Kofi Oheneba-Kuffour, his plea was not taken because of his behaviour.



He caused drama when he told the court that, he had lawyers but told them not to come to court because he caused his own problems.



Prosecution led by ASP Sylvester Asare told the court not to take the plea of the accused person because they suspect he is unstable.



He is on a provisional charge of one count to wit; the threat of death but his plea was not taken because of his behaviour in court.



The court after listening to the Prosecutor and the accused person-directed that the accused person be sent for a psychiatric re-examination.



Brief facts



The brief facts of the case as presented to the court by ASP Asare were that the accused Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng at Funny Face is a Comedian, Actor and musician by profession who reside at Sector, millennium city, Kasoa.



He said, the accused person was married to one Lizzy but broke up in 2017.



According to him, in 2020, the accused person got engaged to one Vanessa and had twins with her.



Hw explained that, in February 2021, Vanessa fled with the twins after they broke up to an unknown destination.



The prosecutor said, on October 27, 2021, the accused person took to his Instagram page and threatened to kill his ex-wife Lizzy and girlfriend Vanessa that he was going to kill them and commit suicide.



“Accused person in his cautioned statement blamed the action on depression and his failure to take his drugs given to him when he was sent to the psychiatric hospital for treatment.



“Prosecution suspects the accused person is mentally unstable and pleading with this Honourable Court to give an order for the acCused to be re-examined and report,” he told the court.