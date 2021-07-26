Funerals, weddings should not go beyond 2 hours, receptions banned - Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has placed an embargo on holding post-funeral receptions in Ghana.



He has also said funeral ceremonies should not go beyond two hours.



All these, he said, are measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.



“The wearing of masks is mandatory, and persons must respect the enhanced hygiene protocols. Funerals should not go beyond two hours and post-event receptions are banned” President Akufo-Addo, said in his address to the nation on Sunday July 25.



He added “I have emphasised the need for the strict observance of safety protocols at funerals and weddings, and the measures are a set of enhanced protocols which must be adhered to by all at funerals and weddings.”



He further raised concerns about the failure of some Ghanaians to adhere to the facemask wearing protocol.



He saidd that it is obvious from the data released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on the coronavirus pandemic that that “we have let our guard down, with many going about their daily duties in clear breach and disregard for the protocols.”



Addressing the nation on Sunday July 25, he said at a time when the economy is on the rebound, and business activities picking up, “we must do everything possible to contain this outbreak.



“We cannot afford to return to the days of partial lockdowns, which brought considerable hardships and difficulties for all of us.”

He added “You returned me to office in the elections of 7th December with a clear and decisive mandate to protect lives and livelihoods, and steer our nation out the grips of the pandemic, and onto a path of sustained economic growth and progress.



“Fortunately for us, we have tried and tested response protocols which we have implemented since March 2020. They have stood us in good stead, and we have no choice but to return to the strict implementation of some of them.”