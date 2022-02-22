Funeral Committee confirms late Osu Mantse’s burial

Regional News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: GNA

The Funeral Planning Committee of the late Osu Mantse, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, has affirmed the funeral and burial service scheduled for this month, February, 2022.



The late Osu Mantse’s funeral would start from Thursday, February 24 to Friday 25, 2022 with the body lying in state at Kinkawe, Osu Mantse Palace.



The burial service will take place at the Independence Square on Saturday, February 26.



The Committee, therefore, urged the public to ignore the rumours that the funeral had been postponed.



The late Kinka Dowuona died on February 5, 2021.



The Committee gave the confirmation at a news conference addressed by Mr Benjamin Adukweifio Quaye, Head of Osu Adukponor We and a member of the Osu Kingmakers (Dzaase) in Accra on Monday.



To this end, the Superior Court of Judicature in the High Court of Justice (General Jurisdiction Court ‘5’) had granted Nii Saban Atsen VII, Osu Kinka We Dzasetse and the Osu Kinka We Dzaase an Order for Protection and Assistance from the Police for the funeral.



This was in a suit Nii Saban Atsen filed for himself and on behalf of Osu Kinka We Dzaase at the court against Nii Nortey Adumuah IV and David Lantei Odartey both of Osu, Accra.



The court, presided over by Mr William Boampong, Justice of the High Court said; “Upon reading the Affidavit of Nii Saban Atsen VII of F46/1, Kinka We, Osu, Accra, the Osu Kinka We Dzasetse whose name is in the National Register of Chiefs, the Plaintiff/Applicant herein, filed on the 15th day of February 2022, in support of Motion Ex-parte for an Order for Protection and Assistance.



“And upon hearing the submissions of Kwame Fosu-Gyeabour Esq, Counsel for and on behalf of the Plaintiff/Applicant herein.



“It is hereby Ordered that the Police should protect and assist the Osu Kinka We Dzasetse and leaders and councilors of the Osu Stool in the celebration of the laying in state and the final funeral rite of the late Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, the Paramount Chief of Osu Traditonal Area, President of the Osu Traditional Council and President of Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs in the Osu Mantse Palace.



“If this duty becomes beyond the Police, the Police can call on the Military and the other Security Agencies.”



The High Court Order was served on the Accra Regional Police Command on Friday, February 18, 2022, and copied to the Osu District Command to protect and assist the Osu Kinka We Dzasetse, the elders and councilors during the funeral rites of Nii Kinka Dowuona.



A statement signed by Iddi L. Seidu, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Regional Commander/Accra Region and copied to Nii Saban Atsen VII said: “We hereby assure you that the necessary Operational Plans are in place to cover the event so as to maintain Law and Order.



“However, the Inspector General of Police would be officially informed on Monday, 21/02/2022 for his directives. You are hereby advised to exercise restraint; whiles we take the necessary steps to maintain peace and security in Osu.”



Mr Earl Teddy Nortey, the Secretary to the Funeral Planning Committee, said everything had been set to give the late Nii Kinka Dowuona a befitting burial.



“We have done everything necessary for the event except some few touches on the Palace. I must say nothing would hold us back.”