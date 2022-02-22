Funds for new regions should’ve been used to create jobs for the youth - Kofi Amoah

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Kofi Amoah urges government to pay attention to youth unemployment



Ghana creates six new regions



Rising economic cost pushing the youth to seek refuge abroad



Businessman and Economist, Dr Kofi Amoah, has argued that one of the reasons for the massive unemployment rate in the country is the lack of prioritization of the needs of the country.



The man credited for changing the face of remittance service in Ghana and Africa in a tweet on Monday said youth unemployment and youth idleness remains the biggest threat in Ghana and urged the government to do everything within its power to create meaningful employment for the youth.



Dr Amoah who now wishes to be called #HustlerCitizen due to the economic hardships facing many of the citizens made a passionate appeal to the government to allow others to help.



Ghana has been grappling with youth unemployment for some time now with initiatives such as NABCo and YouStart created to provide some form of respite.



But with the rising cost of living, coupled with the instability of the local currency, and joblessness, many of the youth are seeking greener pastures.



“Dear Ghana Govt I’m getting quite an alarming number of requests from young people asking for assistance to leave Ghana to seek opportunities elsewhere Pls it is important to take this Youth idleness as an important No.1 issue facing Gh, nothing compares We are ready to help,” Dr Amoah said.





He argues that the investment that was sunk into the creation of six new regions in the first term of the Nana Addo government could have been used to create jobs for the youth.With the government spending a huge chunk of its revenues to pay public sector workers, Dr Amoah reckons, adding six new regions and paying huge sums on capital expenditure was misplaced.“NEW REGIONS, Yoo. The huge admin n CAPEX, never mind the bloated staff wages and the ensuing corruption leakages These funds should’ve been deployed to create meaningful and good-paying jobs for the YOUTH in these areas New Pajaros, ACs, Offices, Housing? Are we serious?In 2019, the NPP government through a referendum created the Western North, Ahafo, Bono East, Oti, North East and Savannah regions.The idea of new regions was a campaign promise of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2016 when he was contesting for the top seat.