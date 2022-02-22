Funds for new regions should’ve been used to create jobs for the youth - Kofi Amoah

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022
Businessman and Economist, Dr Kofi Amoah, has argued that one of the reasons for the massive unemployment rate in the country is the lack of prioritization of the needs of the country.
The man credited for changing the face of remittance service in Ghana and Africa in a tweet on Monday said youth unemployment and youth idleness remains the biggest threat in Ghana and urged the government to do everything within its power to create meaningful employment for the youth.
Dr Amoah who now wishes to be called #HustlerCitizen due to the economic hardships facing many of the citizens made a passionate appeal to the government to allow others to help.
Ghana has been grappling with youth unemployment for some time now with initiatives such as NABCo and YouStart created to provide some form of respite.
But with the rising cost of living, coupled with the instability of the local currency, and joblessness, many of the youth are seeking greener pastures.
“Dear Ghana Govt I’m getting quite an alarming number of requests from young people asking for assistance to leave Ghana to seek opportunities elsewhere Pls it is important to take this Youth idleness as an important No.1 issue facing Gh, nothing compares We are ready to help,” Dr Amoah said.
I’m getting quite an alarming number of requests from young people asking for assistance to leave Ghana to seek opportunities elsewhere
Pls it is important to take this Youth idleness as an important No.1 issue facing Gh, nothing compares
The huge admin n capex, never mind the bloated staff wages n the ensuing corruption leakages
These funds should’ve been deployed to create meaningful n good paying jobs for the YOUTH in these areas
